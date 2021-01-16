Vikas Khanna backs Kangana on nepotism; alleges critics saying 'Pay or we’ll destroy you'

The Nepotism debate has been common in the film industry ever since Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar a ‘flagbearer of nepotism.’ While many stars have faced it, some have also called out the hype over it, by highlighted that artists from non-film families have also succeeded and that many star kids have failed to make a mark. Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna became the latest to suggest that nepotism indeed existed, claiming that the industry as a whole was not allowing the ‘outsiders’ to make it big and that critics asked him to ‘pay up.’

Vikas Khanana alleges nepotism, backs Kangana Ranaut

Vikas Khanna recently turned a filmmaker with the movie The Last Color. As the movie hit Amazon Prime, the debutant did not seem too pleased and hinted at a lack of support from the film industry.

On Thursday, he had lamented that people condemned favouritism and nepotism, but did not give an opportunity to the self-made. He added that people admired the ‘gatekeepers’ but were ‘unkind’ to the new.

While we all condemn Dynasties, Nepotism & Favoritism...yet we don’t give a chance to the self-mades.

We admire & support their gatekeepers, but are unkind to the new

‘New’ can’t flourish without encouragement & love.

When ‘new’ rises, it makes way for “more new”, for all of us. pic.twitter.com/ktKldBCbzs — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 14, 2021

On Saturday, Vikas Khanna posted even more strongly-worded tweets. The New York-based chef stated that hearing about nepotism from Kangana, used to 'break' his heart. However, today he had experienced it first hand.

When I used to hear @KanganaTeam speak ab this issue of critics & favoritism & nepotism it used to hurt my heart.

But today I experience it first hand.Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft.

It’s painful to hear “Pay or we’ll destroy you” — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

He termed the people as ‘minions’ and alleged that they wouldn't give someone who had put his 'heart and soul into the project' an opportunity. Vikas added that it was 'painful' for him hear, “Pay or we’ll destroy you”.

My 2 Greatest Icons have spoken@VikasSwarup @bhawanasomaaya

While many critics are asking for money or they will give me 2 Stars or destroy my movie or not give me AWARDS

I ONLY care for my viewers & not reviewers

My Award is YOUR love. Pls watch #TheLastColor on Amazon Prime pic.twitter.com/FI7tsdtHu7 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 16, 2021

He alleged that many had asked him for money and when he didn't oblige, gave his movie a 2-star rating to 'destroy' him. Sharing some positive reviews from critics, he urged everyone to watch the movie on Amazon Prime.

The Last Color

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta in the lead role and the movie traces the story of widows on Vrindavan. The movie has been felicitated at numerous international film festivals. It had also been eligible for the Oscars last year and was a part of the Oscars shortlist.

Apart from the movie, Vikas Khanna had been in the news for his philanthropic initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

