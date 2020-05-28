'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Priya Ahuja’s Latest Post Is Every Doting Mother

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja who plays Rita Reporter in the show was every bit the happy mother in her latest post. Priya Ahuja's son Ardaas Rajda recently turned six months old and the beaming mommy could not help but gush about the occasion on her social media handle. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja shared some beautiful pictures of her adorable munchkin Ardaas wherein he can be seen posing cutely beside some apples arranged to form the number, '6' as he turned six months old.

Also Read: Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Jethalal's Funny Moments On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

The TMKOC actor Priya Ahuja penned emotional note for her son Ardaas

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's son can also be seen wearing a tiny t-shirt which has the words, 'Ardaas is halfway to one' written on it. While the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja's little bundle of joy surely makes way for a super cute sight, it is also her message for her son which showcases some major mommy love. Priya Ahuja penned a heartfelt caption for her cutie patootie.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Was To Be Removed From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Due To Her Acting

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote how the apple of her eye is 6 months old today. Priya Ahuja further wrote that she wants her son to live his life on his own conditions. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor went on to say that nobody would tell her son what to do or what not to do once he grows up.

Also Read: Dilip Joshi Has Been Part Of These Shows Apart From 'TMKOC'; See List Here

Priya Ahuja stated that she will allow her son to make all the major decisions of his life entirely on his own

In a heart-warming message, Priya Ahuja added that her son will go on to make all the decisions like choosing the colour of his t-shirt, choosing his choice of subjects, choosing his college, or choosing his life partner entirely on his own. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also added that nobody would question him on whether he chooses to be in a live-in or a marital relationship or whether he wishes to be with a boy or girl. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor added that as a parent, she will never let the society's thought process affect her son's decision nor will she compare him with anyone else.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further wrote that she will not give any 'filmy dialogues' to her son as 'she brought him into the world' or any other words like that. The TMKOC actor added that bringing her son into this world was her sole decision but taking the major decisions of his life will be entirely his own. She added that she will try to be supportive of all his decisions and not be the typical 'stereotypical mommy'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.