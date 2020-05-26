Dilip Joshi Has Been Part Of These Shows Apart From 'TMKOC'; See List Here

Dilip Joshi, the famous actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is happily celebrating his 52nd birthday today amid the lockdown. Dilip Joshi is widely known for his character Jethalal in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has carved his niche in the acting industry and delivered the audience immense laughter and joy with his performances as Jethalal. However, this is not the only popular serial that Joshi was part of. Check out below the list of other popular shows of the actor-

Also read | 'TMKOC' Actor Disha Vakani Is Highest-paid Actor? Dilip Joshi Reveals Truth

Dilip Joshi’s birthday: Here is a list of the shows in which he was featured-

Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh

Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh was a renowned TV show which was a slapstick comedy serial telecasted on Sony Channel. This comedy serial featured Dilip Joshi as an unemployed Vasu, who resides with his sister (Smita Jayakar) and brother-in-law (Vivek Vaswani) in a house. The character Vasu generates many humorous situations and makes the serial a super comic one to watch. The other cast of the show comprised of Tiku Talsania, Tinu Anand, Jatin Kanakia, Anju Mahendra among others. Smita Jayakar, Vivek Vaswani, and Dilip Joshi, the lead actors of the show had exceptional comic timing which always kept the viewer's interest alive.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom

This show was a kids' drama launched on the popular Star Plus channel in the year 2004. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Dhoom was about the seven children who were orphaned and adopted by the late husband of Savitri Aunty who was a wealthy man and resided in a massive bungalow with them. The supporting roles which made the serial a master one were done by Vishal Singh as Anuj and Dilip Joshi as Taneja. The role of kids was played by Abhishek Sharma, Anuj Pandit, Lavina Tandon, Shivani Joshi, Arun Dev Sharma, Samarth, and Akshita. The story had a lot of resemblances with super hit movies Mr. India.

Also read | Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Jethalal's Funny Moments On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Kudkudiya House No. 43

Kudkudiya House No. 43 was a comedy serial that made the audience laugh. JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia produced the show under the banner ‘Hats Off Productions’. The cast of the show Kudkudiya House No. 43 comprised of Siddharth Randheria, Dilip Joshi, Dimple Shah, and Nimisha Vakharia. The show telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shubh Mangal Savadhan

Shubh Mangal Savadhan was a popular Indian television show which used to air on Sahara Manoranjan Channel. This show used to air on the TV in the year 2000 and the replay of the show can now be caught on Sahara Manoranjan. It is a show from the comedy genre which was targeted for family audiences. Shubh Mangal Savadhan's story revolved around the lives of 5 people who are all keen to get married and find love in their lives. The lead characters of the show Shubh Mangal Savadhan was Dilip Joshi.

Also read | Dilip Joshi Of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Calls Lockdown A 'blessing In Disguise'

Meri Biwi Wonderful

Meri Biwi Wonderful was a fantasy Hindi serial that was aired on Sony TV during 2002. The show was produced by Asit Kumar Modi for Neela Telefilms and was directed by Raju Parsekar. The story was penned by Raghuvir Shekhawat. The star cast of the show Meri Biwi Wonderful included Tanaaz Irani, Dilip Joshi, Rakesh Bedi, Rashmi Sharma among others. The story of the show was based on the world-famous TV series of Columbia Tristar International television, 'Bewitched' which was a very popular drama all over the world.

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast's Net Worth will make you go, "Hey Maa, Mataji!"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.