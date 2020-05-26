Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Jethalal's Funny Moments On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates his 52nd birthday today. The actor is popularly known for playing the character of Jethalal on the show. The character of Jethalal, despite being a happy-go-lucky guy, is also a savage one. Dilip Joshi has provided immense laughter and joy to families through his character of Jethalal. Often his character is savage enough and delivers more laughs than one could imagine. The situations Jethalal falls in cause him to deliver some of the best jokes and one-liners which are a beloved part of the show. Here are some of the best and savage moments from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah featuring Dilip Joshi.

Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Jethalal's savage moments on TMKOC

On the 11th anniversary of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor spoke to a news portal about being a part of the show and how it has impacted his life. Dilip Joshi mentioned that God has been kind to him for making him a huge part of one of the most loved comedy serials. Further on, the actor stated how he still has not got tired of playing the character of Jethalal. Dilip Joshi mentioned that he still has a lot to give to the character and has not completely worn out playing Jethalal. The actor then went on to say that he still feels fresh to arrive on set and play the character which is loved by many. He also added that he has no intentions of quitting or retiring any time soon, according to a news portal.

Dilip Joshi gained more fame and popularity with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has been a part of the industry for a long time. Before taking up the role of the iconic Jethalal, Dilip Joshi has starred in a couple of television serials and shows over the years. Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam, Saheb Biwi Aur TV are some shows Dilip Joshi has previously been a part of. Dilip has also worked in a few films, including movies, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What’s Your Raashee?

