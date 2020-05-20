Surbhi Chandna Was To Be Removed From 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Due To Her Acting

Surbhi Chandna is currently one of the most well-known actors in the television industry. Right from bagging a small part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to being one of top actor television, Surbhi Chandna has definitely made a progress and has proved that she’s here to stay. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Surbhi opened up about how she began her career. She also revealed how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's creators were going to replace her and warned her.

Surbhi Chandna revealed that Taarak Mehta's team was going to replace her due to her acting skills. She added saying that her mom scared her to do better. Surbhi further revealed saying that how producer Asit Modi had gone up to her mother and told her that she needs to perform well because the entire scene was based on it. She said that she still does not know how she performed but even today they still keep playing those episodes on television.

Surbhi Chandna also praised her mother as she said that be it the tough times and bad times, her mom always sees the goodness in all things. And she thinks that she is learning from it. She also recalled saying that there was a time during Ishqbaaz when she would tell her parents that she is giving up. And her parents would tell her to have patience. And said that what the show has given her is extraordinary.

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Purush Mandal Stays Connected Via Video Call

Also Read | Interesting Facts About Arjyou

On the work front

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Star Plus' drama series Sanjivani. She impressed fans with her performance as Doctor Ishani. The daily soap also starred Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and Gurdeep Kohli in lead roles. The serial was loved by fans and viewers.

The actor is currently spending her time at home with her family. The avid social media user that she is, Surbhi Chandna often goes on to give glimpses on how she is spending her day at home. The television actor also keeps fans entertained with new ways of making their quarantine less boring. From effective home workout videos to beauty tips to some delicious cooking recipes, Surbhi Chandna has done it all.

Also read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': This Episode Features Disha 'Daya' Vakani's Father

Also read | Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Aka Sonu Denies Dating Rumours With Co-star Golu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.