'Psycho' Box Office Collection And Update; Check Out Full Details

Psycho is a popular Tamil film written and directed by Mysskin. The film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The film hit the theatres on January 24, 2020, and received widespread popularity. Reportedly, it is said to be the most violent Indian thriller film ever made. Psycho takes on the journey of a blind man who tries to rescue his girlfriend who was abducted by a psycho.

The film has received quite some positive remarks from the audience on Twitter. It has, however, received mixed reviews from critics. The film has received an A certificate with no visual alteration. The plot of the film Psycho is adapted from the popular story 'Angulimala', which revolves around a serial killer who makes a necklace with human fingers. Udhayanidhi Stalin's performance as the lead has been hugely praised by the audience along with strong supporting performances from Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari. On the other hand, Rajkumar Pitchumani and Ram played a supporting part in the film, Psycho.

Psycho Tamil movie: Box office collection and updates

Psycho box office collection for Tamil Nadu Day 1 reached a total collection of 2.25 crores whereas it made a total of 44 lakhs from the Chennai box office on the release day. Pyscho is expected by trade experts to make a total worldwide collection of 4-4.5 crores on the release day. The film released for limited audiences and screened at few multiplexes making the collection rates scarce. Aditi Rao Hydari and Udhayanidhi Stalin took to their social media handle to promote the film before its release. Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram posts can be found below.

