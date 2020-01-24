'Psycho' Twitter Review: Fans Laud Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'unmatched Performance'

The much-anticipated Tamil film Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Reportedly, the Mysskin directorial is said to be the most violent Indian film ever made. The film also features Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead.

It is reported that the plot of the film is adapted from the popular story 'Angulimala', which revolves around a serial killer who makes a necklace with human fingers. Psycho bagged an A certificate with no visual alteration.

Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the character of a visually impaired man, whereas Nithya Menen and Aditi Roy essay the leading ladies. The film is receiving a positive response on Twitter. Twitteratis are praising the cinematography of the film and performances of the actors. So if you are still confused about booking your tickets for Psycho, check out the below tweets to decide if it will be worth watching or not:

#Psychoreview what a beautiful film, loved it to the hilt and will cherish it for unmatched performance of #Udhayanithi stalin Go for it this wknd! A complete suspense thriller ever seen in kollywood — Randy Satha (@randysatha) January 24, 2020

READ | Best Of Post Malone's Songs That Will Make You Go 'Psycho' Over Them

An amazing piece of work, very well written script and as an audience, we definitely live every character in the story. Couldn't appreciate the cast any less, which would be the grip, holding the audience through out.Glad I watched it#Psycho #Psychoreview #PsychoFDFS #Mysskin — Psycho Review (@Kumarez_M) January 24, 2020

#Psychoreview is brilliantly written & extremely well-crafted. Th suspense & emotionally charged moments are deliciously balanced & th outcome is motivating & exhilarating. — சைக்கோ சேட்டு (@SettuOfficial) January 24, 2020

READ | JNU Violence: DMK Youth Wing Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Meets Varsity Students



This movie maybe be a key those who is going through guilty and burden in their heart. So the answer is there in the movie and I hope people in this generation have to find it.



Finally Director Mysskin - Real #Psycho



Best movie. Thank you#psychoreview pic.twitter.com/thSTCKyzBP — சுமோ(^_^) (@kandhamara007) January 24, 2020

Psycho!



An organic psycological horror/slasher movie from Mysskin. Raw filmmaking and extremely strong technicalities. Had me gripped throughout and was genuinely eerie, scary and disturbing.

The title has been justified completely.

A piece of art! #Psychoreview — Rohit Raghavan (@the_highengarr) January 24, 2020

READ | Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

Whereas, a section of Twitter users also seemed disappointed with the film. They too expressed their experience and reviewed it. Check out what they have to say about it:

Looks like korean films cheap rip off. If you into Korean thrillers you would find it predictable all along 😏#Psycho — saec32 (@saec35) January 24, 2020

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

#Psycho - Outdated lengthy Thriller! Decent perf from actors. Poorly written Ram’s character. Liked d Teacher role. Gud BGM & superb Visuals. Logic less silly scenes, 0 thrills, no emotional connect, not gripping. Myskkin fails to create any impact with screenplay. Disappointed! pic.twitter.com/6fQcumKybs — ஆர்வி (@Aarrvie) January 24, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: Double Meaning Production Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.