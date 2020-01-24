The Debate
'Psycho' Twitter Review: Fans Laud Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'unmatched Performance'

Psycho, a Tamil film directed by Mysskin, features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Check out the audience review of the film

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
psycho

The much-anticipated Tamil film Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Reportedly, the Mysskin directorial is said to be the most violent Indian film ever made. The film also features Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead.

It is reported that the plot of the film is adapted from the popular story 'Angulimala', which revolves around a serial killer who makes a necklace with human fingers. Psycho bagged an A certificate with no visual alteration. 

Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the character of a visually impaired man, whereas Nithya Menen and Aditi Roy essay the leading ladies. The film is receiving a positive response on Twitter. Twitteratis are praising the cinematography of the film and performances of the actors. So if you are still confused about booking your tickets for Psycho, check out the below tweets to decide if it will be worth watching or not: 

READ | Best Of Post Malone's Songs That Will Make You Go 'Psycho' Over Them

 

READ | JNU Violence: DMK Youth Wing Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Meets Varsity Students
 

 

READ | Red Velvet's 'Psycho' Garners 5 Mn Listeners On Spotifly Alongside 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK'

Whereas, a section of Twitter users also seemed disappointed with the film. They too expressed their experience and reviewed it. Check out what they have to say about it: 

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

(Cover Image Courtesy: Double Meaning Production Twitter)

 

 

