Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

All the viewers of Bigg Boss 13 were in for a shock recently after Shehnaaz Gill threw a huge tantrum on yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But all hell broke loose when Shehnaaz refused to calm down even before the host Salman Khan and the latter grew furious with her. Salman warned her not to create a drama in front of him but she was in no mood to listen. Soon, the Dabangg actor became so furious that he even refused to speak to her. He further warned Sidharth Shukla to be careful of her as she has become obsessed with him.

Netizens are having mixed reviews regarding Shehnaaz's behaviour

It seems like the high octane drama has also taken the social media by a storm. While some netizens are supporting Salman Khan and bashing Shehnaaz for her misbehaviour during the episode, there are many who have come out in support of Shehnaaz too. Some of her fans are taking to the social media to showcase their support to the contestant. Check out all the tweets.

Fans have been giving out their views on Shehnaaz's conduct in the episode

guys after seeing monday's promo i feel a little scariness for our champ sid that this #PsychoSana ruin sid image

so please guys support sidharth shukla and pray for him he really need us #OnlySidMatters — 💥Siddharth shukla fan 💥 (@Mayanka77472255) January 12, 2020

During last week when sid jokingly said jealous word for sana & she reacted too much.



Next day same thing happened when arti used this word.



Still makers brought up this task just to get reaction from Sana.

How cheap.#IAmWithSana — Team Shehnaaz Gill (@TMShehnaaz) January 13, 2020

The more they target her,

More she ll b loved outside.

We are not leaving her side at any cost.

No matter what.

One incident cannot change the positive things she did for last 3 months.

My baby girl deserves all the happiness n love in the world.#ShehnazGill #IAmWithSana — Harman Flipper Fake Characterless (@HarmanMeetKaur1) January 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

