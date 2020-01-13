The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Receives 'Psycho Sana' Tag On Twitter After Her Breakdown

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 fans have been giving out mixed reaction on the social media on Shehnaaz Gill's behaviour in front of Salman Khan in the last episode. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

All the viewers of Bigg Boss 13 were in for a shock recently after Shehnaaz Gill threw a huge tantrum on yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. But all hell broke loose when Shehnaaz refused to calm down even before the host Salman Khan and the latter grew furious with her. Salman warned her not to create a drama in front of him but she was in no mood to listen. Soon, the Dabangg actor became so furious that he even refused to speak to her. He further warned Sidharth Shukla to be careful of her as she has become obsessed with him. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill's Obsession About Sidharth Shukla Real?

Netizens are having mixed reviews regarding Shehnaaz's behaviour

It seems like the high octane drama has also taken the social media by a storm. While some netizens are supporting Salman Khan and bashing Shehnaaz for her misbehaviour during the episode, there are many who have come out in support of Shehnaaz too. Some of her fans are taking to the social media to showcase their support to the contestant. Check out all the tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Opens Up About His Scanty Hair, Says 'I Am Not Ashamed Of It'

Fans have been giving out their views on Shehnaaz's conduct in the episode

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna Gets Accused Of Favoritism, Hits Back Pinpointing Truth

mage Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

 

 

