Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Settle For A Registered Marriage Amid Lockdown

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee have been one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was supposed to get married this year and have a lavish ceremony. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the couple has decided to not go through with the celebrations. However, according to reports, Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee will have a registered marriage on April 15, which was supposed to be their original wedding date.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma settle for a registered marriage

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Taxi Drivers In Bengaluru Struggle To Meet Daily Needs

The couple spoke to an entertainment portal and mentioned that they indeed have plans for registered marriage on April 15. However, Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee added that it all depends on the lockdown situation and if things do not work out, they will most likely postpone the wedding by 10 days. The duo seemed hopeful to see how things will turn out eventually.

Also Read | Delhi CM Kejriwal Appeals For At-home Shab-e-Barat Observance Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | S African Minister Sent On Leave For Defying Coronavirus Lockdown

Kunal Verma mentioned in the interview that his mother was quite excited about the wedding. He added that his mom wanted a typical marriage with all the celebrations and customs. The actor mentioned that it breaks his heart to let her mother down and to keep her from seeing that dream getting fulfilled. Kunal added that despite all of this, he does not want to wait for a few months. He called Puja his soulmate and confessed that he wants to get married to her as soon as possible.

Also Read | Date Ideas While Maintaining Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee both have been one of the most prominent celebrities in the television space. The duo has shared screen space earlier in a serial. Both Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee are avid social media users and keep their fans posted on their latest happenings. They are also one of the most loved celebrity couples and have various fan pages dedicated to them over social media.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.