Date Ideas While Maintaining Social Distancing During Coronavirus Lockdown

With the Coronavirus pandemic, people are in lockdown at home to avoid the spread of the disease. Everyone is also advised to practise social distancing and avoid contact. During such situations, going on dates is a strict no-no. However, here are a few date ideas that can even be carried out in lockdown:

Host a lego competition

For those couples who do not live together, this is one of the perfect dates ideas during this time of social distancing. They can even have their own version of the television show, Lego Masters. It would surely bring back nostalgic memories from childhood not to mention the competition is really entertaining.

Have a virtual date with another couple

The couples who are staying together during the lockdown can enjoy virtual double dates with other couples. Whip up some fancy dinner in the kitchen and start the video calling. One can even coordinate and prepare the same dishes to get a more realistic feeling. They can also play the same music and enjoy a dance pretending they are in a club.

Play online board games

For the couples who are not together during the lockdown, they can have a fun date playing board games online. Unlike other situations, one would not be stuck playing the same game even if they are bored. There are various options for board games on the internet to choose from.

Cook a meal together

For the who are stuck inside the house together cooking a meal together might be a perfect idea for quarantine dating. It has been known that cooking a meal helps rekindle the romance. One can take ideas from the various cooking tutorials available online or simply cook a staple in their kitchen.

Workout together

If a couple is staying together and running out of ideas to do together, working out with each other can be a good quarantine dating idea. There are numerous workout videos available online that one can tune in to for a couple-workout session. Sweating together might just be the way to have a perfect date at home during the lockdown. This can also be done by couples who do not stay together over a video call.

