'RadhaKrishn' Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar Deletes Instagram Amid Lockdown

With everyone stuck in quarantine and most of the serials and films put on hold, celebrities are coming up with creative ways to keep in touch with their fans. The actors are making sure that they stay active on social media and keep their fans updated about their lives. In these times of the Coronavirus, RadhaKrishn actor Sumedh Madgalkar has done the opposite and deleted his Instagram.

Sumedh Mudgalkar's move of deleting his social media came as a total shock to his fans. A source close to the actor revealed to a news portal that he decided to go off of social media because he wanted a detox. The source added that he has deleted his account and that they don't know when he will be back on it.

Sumedh Mudgalkar was quite active on his social media and enjoyed a good number of fan following. The actor often posted BTS pictures with his co-stars and crew from RadhaKrishn. His dance videos are also enjoyed by the fans as he made his way into the industry through a dance show.

Sumedh Mudgalkar is currently stuck on the sets of RadhaKrishn in Umbergaon. Along with Sumedh, the lead Mallika Singh, other cast members and most of the crew are also stranded on the sets since the lockdown was implemented. Sumedh is loved for his role as Krishna on the show.

In an earlier interview with a portal, Mallika Singh revealed that the RadhaKrishn production team has given the actors flats in Umbergaon and that they are all safe. She revealed that they have been there for over a month and added that the production is taking good care of them. Sumedh Mudgalkar added that there are many people on the set besides them and that they are all living separately.

