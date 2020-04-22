'Radhakrishn' Cast With 180 Crew Members Stranded At Shoot Location Umargaon Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown, many people had to put their work and lives on hold and stay put where they were in order to steer clear of the potentially deadly disease. Recently, it was reported by a media portal that the cast of a popular mythological show RadhaKrishn along with 180 crew members are stranded at their shoot location in Umargaon. The lead cast opened up to a media portal about their conditions and problems they are facing amid the lockdown.

'RadhaKrishn' cast and crew stranded at their shoot location

Mallika Singh, who plays Radha on the show, told a leading media portal that when the lockdown was announced, her mother was with her at the shoot location. She further added that her mother and she were advised by their family members not to travel amidst the pandemic as it would put them in more danger. The actor also revealed that when the lockdown was announced, they thought it would be a matter of a few days but a month has passed ever since they have been living like that.

Showing gratitude towards the showmakers, she said that though the crew members are away from their families, everyone is being looked after well by the show makers. Mallika told the portal that a doctor comes and checks them on a regular basis and their premises are regularly sanitised. Lead actor Sumedh told the media portal that the most important thing for them at the moment is to be safe. He revealed that he is from Pune and when he is shooting, he is away from family but unfortunately even though he is not working due to lockdown, he is unable to spend time with them. It was also reported by the media portal that several crew members had to cancel their train tickets home as even railway services have been halted.

