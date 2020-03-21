'Radhakrishn' Written Update For March 20: Krishna Returns To Dwarka

RadhaKrishn is a show that airs on Star Bharat and is produced under banner name Swastik Productions, known for several mythological shows like Shani, Mahakali, Shankar Jai Kisan and Porus. The show is based on the Hindu mythological story of Radha and Krishna, who are regarded as one of the most divine couples. The mythological series features Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in the lead roles. Read on to know Radhakrishn written update for March 20, 2020:

Radhakrishn written update for March 20, 2020

In the previous episode, Krishna finally ends the existence of Narkasur for all his wrong deeds. He saves the women who Narkasur had captured and they all feel happy and blessed. This episode begins with Balram welcoming Krishna and he says the meeting has been arranged by Krishna and he arrives along with the women he had rescued.

Krishna, Radha, Satyabhama, Balram, and Rukmini have a conversation regarding what is to be done with the women and make sure that they earn their respect. Radha and Rukmini give their suggestion and finally comes to the conclusion that he would marry all the women. This disappoints Satyabhama.

Satyabhama comes to Krishna and expresses her concern to which he replies saying that he belongs to everyone and she leaves the place. Later, Radha helps her realise the situation and also informs her about how it is time for her to go back to Barsana.

Radha is about to leave and Rukmini arrives. Rukmini also finally understands Krishna and Radha's love and expresses her feelings. Devraj arrives and thanks him for returning the Parijat tree. Krishna explains to Devraj how things should be in their place and tries to explain to him his mistake and asks to bring all the fathers of the soul that they have created on earth (Devraj with the help of other gods have produced a soul on earth). Krishna tells Balram to find Pandavas and on the other hand, Radha as well, following which the episode ends.

