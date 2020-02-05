Radhakrishn Written Update For February 04, 2020: Rukmini's Request To Krishna

RadhaKrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of RadhaKrishn aired on February 4, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Pandit announces that after the garland ceremony, Kuldevta's pooja will be performed. Revathi says they will play a game until the pooja arrangements are done. She suggests the seashell finding game. Balram says since he did not get the opportunity to perform the wedding rituals he will initiate the game and later Krishna. He agrees and Balram takes him along.

Revathi sees Rukmini's disappointed face and questions the reason. Rukmini says she is very doubtful of Radha as she informed many things about Krishna but still has not revealed many. Revathi interrogates Rukmini for thinking that way as Radha has helped her in many ways and informed many things about Krishna.

Revathi takes Rukmini for the wedding rituals and they start playing the game and Balram wins. Radha tells Krishna she expects a gift if she wins. Krishna agrees to the same. She wins and asks for a gift. Balram questions Krishna's intentions for losing purposefully. Krishna says he did it for a reason and he will come to know about it later.

On the other hand, Revathi asks Rukmini if she is confused about Radha. Rukmini says everything that Kutila told her before leaving. Revathi explains to her how she has been thinking wrong about Radha as she has been helping her immensely and that Radha and Krishna's love is eternal.

Rukmini gets shocked when she hears all of this. She starts thinking that it is Radha who loves Krishna and Krishna doesn't love Radha, else why would he marry her. Many thoughts start provoking Rukmini's mind.

Krishna and Rukmini's wedding rituals conclude. Ugrasen says that the married couple should perform pooja in the holy water. They both start performing the pooja. Devaki says they have to immerse themselves in the holy water.

Rukmini declines and says that she will perform the act only in the presence of Radha. Krishna agrees to this. Balram questions Krishna about Rukmini's invitation for Radha. Krishna then says it is fate that has invited Radha.

