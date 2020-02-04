Radhakrishn Written Update For February 03, 2020: Krishna And Rukmini's Garland Ceremony

RadhaKrishn is a romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of RadhaKrishn was released on February 3, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Radhakrishn written update February 03, 2020

Radha requests Krishna to fix his bansuri so that she can use the instrument to play his music for Rukmini. Radha fixes the bansuri and plays it. Krishna hears the music and tears start rolling down his eyes. Rukmini is mesmerised and praises Radha. She says the music is mesmerising because Krishna taught her. To which Radha replys that if she understands Krishna, she would be able to play the instrument easily too. Rukmini says Krishna is in the air she breathes and that also meant that she can also play the bansuri. Radha thinks that Rukmini is obsessed with Krishna to such an extent that she is not able to understand him properly.

On the other hand, Balram and Revathi comes to meet Radha. A messenger comes by and hands Balram a letter that was sent by Krishna. The letter stated that everyone is waiting for Rukmini for the wedding. Balram soon informs Rukmini about the same and asks her to get ready. Radha helps Rukmini to get ready for the wedding and that makes Rukmini happy.

Revathi praises the makeup done by Radha on Rukmini. They both take Rukmini towards the chariot. Balram questions the absence of Radha's bag, to which Radha says that she is not invited by Krishna so she would wait until Krishna invites her.

Rukmini says Krishna is her future husband and she invites Radha to the wedding. Radha politely declines her request. Revathi and Balram climb the chariot. Ayan asks Kutila to provoke Rukmini before she leaves for the wedding.

ALSO READ | 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Radha's Wise Advice To Rukmini

Kutila questions Rukmini about the bansuri and why only Radha can play it. This confuses Rukmini. Kutila feels her intentions of making Rukmini jealous of Radha is successful.

Meanwhile, in Dwarka, Devaki, Ugrasen and all wait for Rukmini and Krishna. Krishna announces his presence. Everyone asks about Rukmini, to which Krishna says she is ready and she will be present at the location on time. Rukmini walks in and Devaki and Ugrasen praise her looks.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For January 27, 2020: Revati Is Disappointed

Rukmini asks Krishna about her looks. Krishna praised her looks as Radha made her ready. Krishna's reply makes Rukmini jealous.

Coming back to Radha, she is busy performing the chores when Baarsana citizens come and inform her about Ayan's self-proclamation as Barsana’s mukhiya. Ayan along with Kutil walk towards Radha and say that Radha is mentally unstable and is not even invited for the wedding; hence, he is Barsana’s mukhiya.

ALSO READ | Radhakrishn Written Update For January 29, 2020: Rukmini And Radha's Reunion

Citizens of Baarsana asked for confirmation of the news to Radha. She replies saying that it is all up to the citizens to believe him or not. Citizens denies Ayan's self-proclamation and says that Radha will only be their mukhiya.

This makes Ayan angry. Radha thinks that irrespective of the people's perspective, what she wants Krishna's happiness. Coming to the wedding ceremony, Krishna exchanges garland with Rukmini. However, Rukmini continues feeling jealous of Radha.

ALSO READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 30, 2020: Rishabh Finds Out About Sherlyn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.