Radhakrishn Written Update For January 27, 2020: Revati Is Disappointed

RadhaKrishn is one of the romantic-drama TV series that airs on StarBharat. The mythological TV series is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn released on January 27, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events take place.

Radhakrishn written update January 27, 2020

Revathi got ready as a bride and called Balram and Krishna. They both walked towards her and questioned the reason for calling. To which Revathi replied saying she was angry for not bringing her friend Radha. Revathi is not aware of the reason why Kanha didn't bring Radha as Revathi knows that Radha must be waiting for Krishna to pick her up.



Balram thought Krishna is eager to bring Radha. He told Revathi about Krishna's promises to bring Radha at the right time and that she should trust. Krishna feels disappointed and asks Revathi to punish him and tried to slap himself after which Revathi tried to stop him.

Kutil and Ayan searched for Radha and thought she must be waiting for Krishna. Kutila said if they informed Radha's location to Jarasand, he will try to kill Radha or Krishna in attempts to save her will get killed and in both, the cases Ayan will become the Barasana's king. Jarasand got angry for not knowing Krishna's location.

The guard informed that a coward said he knew Krishna's location. Ayan walked in and said he is not a coward but a warrior. Sishupa fumed and pointed a sword on his neck. Jarasand said Radha nd Krishna are good friends, to which Ayan said that is why he hates Krishna.



Jarasand ordered a few soldiers to accompany Ayan and hunt for Krishna's location. Ayan took all his troop to Radha and a soldier questioned Ayan if Krishana will come over to take her. Another soldier informed that Jarasand came to know Krishna is hidden in a secret city and he is heading with an army towards him. Yet another soldier said he would behead Ayan if they found out he was lying.

The wedding rituals continue. Jarasand along with his troop reached Dwarka and make fun of Krishna for building the beautiful city. He ordered Sishupan to attack him as soon as he enters. Balram stops the pheras he was taking and informed Jarasands arrival. Krishna ordered to continue with the rituals. That worried Devaki and that Krishna should take some action. Jarasand broke the main door and till then the wedding rituals are completed.

Krishna said he wants to give Revathi a gift and this made everyone curious. Shishupal took an opportunity and shoots an arrow at Krishna. But Krishna raised his finger and created a protective obstacle around the city. Something really interesting happened when the arrows hit the barrier. They created beautiful images like crackers.

Rukmini question the magic and Krishna said all the gods have created an obstacle around the city and no weapon can pierce through it. Balram interrogates what would happen if Jarasand entered the main door. Krishna said water covers the main door and that Samudradev will protect the main door.

