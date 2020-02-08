'Radhakrishn' Feb 7 Written Update: Rukmini Challenges Radha

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series that airs on Star Bharat and is based on the mythological characters of the same name, Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 7, 2020. Here is a written update for the latest episode of Radhakrishn where one can find Krishna trying to make Rukmini understand the importance of friendship in a marital relationship. Read on to know more about the whole series of events that will take place in the latest episode.

ALSO READ| 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 06, 2020: Radha's Arrival At Dwarka

Radhakrishn written update Feb 7

The episode starts with Krishna, Balram, Rukmini, and Revathi standing near the pond for the holy dip that the newly married couple takes after their ceremony. Rukmini is in a dilemma as she can't find Radha anywhere nearby. After Balram and Krishna take the holy dip, Rukmini waits for Radha to come as she intends to take the holy dip with her. After this, Balram asks Krishna to fulfil one of his wishes as Krishna often grants wishes to everybody. Krishna agrees to this and Balram then wishes that all of Radha's wishes come true.

ALSO READ| 'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 05, 2020: Krishna Calls Radha To Dwarka

Post the holy dip, Rukmini takes Radha to Shiv temple, here Rukmini questions Radha why she hid the fact that she loved Krishna. To this, Radha replies that she had already told her that whoever loves Krishna never drowns in the Yamuna river. Radha advises Rukmini that if she wants Krishna to love her the most then first she has to become Krishna's friend. This is why Krishna loves Radha the most as she is his friend. Rukmini challenges Radha to prove that a friend's love is more than a wife's love, which Radha accepts. At this point, Rukmini wishes at the Shiv temple that just like Krishna invited Radha for the holy dip, in the same way, he should send Radha away. Meanwhile, Radha prays to Mahadev to fulfil all of Rukmini's wishes.

ALSO READ| Radhakrishn Written Update For February 04, 2020: Rukmini's Request To Krishna

In the meantime, Krishna tells Balram that Radha, Rukmini, Balram and his own wishes are all pointing out for contrasting things and he is not able to understand that whose wishes he should fulfil. Later, he meets up with Radha while she is preparing butter and Krishna asks her about where he should go now, to which Radha tells him that he should go and fulfil his duty towards his wife. Krishna then meets Rukmini and asks her about how he should behave with Radha, to which she replies that he should behave like a friend with her and should love only his wife.

Rukmini then enters the kitchen and sees Radha preparing some dishes, to which Radha replies that she is making kheer. Rukmini then says that she has promised Krishna that she will prepare kheer for him. Later Krishna is found talking with Balram outside his room about Rukmini's actions. Krishna then tells Balram that he intends to teach the world through Rukmini that a wife should become a husband's friend first if she intends to have a deeper bonding with him.

ALSO READ| Radhakrishn Written Update For February 03, 2020: Krishna And Rukmini's Garland Ceremony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.