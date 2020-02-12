'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 11, 2020 | Krishna Fulfills Radha's Wishes

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series which is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 10, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 11, 2020

The episode started as Radha writhed in pain due to mouth lesions. Rukmini took a Vaidya (doctor) to her and asked him to check her lesions. The vaidya checked her mouth and said that her lesions have worsened and she wouldn’t have slept the whole night. Rukmini thought that it is next to impossible for this to happen, as even Krishna couldn’t sleep the whole night. The vaidya gave Radha a medicine and asked her to consume it as soon as possible. Radha consumed the medicine and asked Rukmini to return to Krishna soon as Krishna must have fulfilled her wish by then. Krishna walked limping with lesions on his feet and digging the ground. He got sweet potato for her, as per what Rukmini wished for. Rukmini said that she will go to the temple directly. Radha said that if Krishna had promised, he will fulfill all of her wishes, for sure. Rukmini walked away saying that she had to go to the temple. Radha thought that Rukmini still has to understand Krishna better.

Rukmini reached the temple and thought that its morning already, but Krishna hasn’t brought her sweet potato yet, which meant that he was still far behind. After the prayer, Balram asked if Krishna brought her sweet potatoes. Rukmini sadly sat and tried to consume the prasad when Krishna entered and said that he brought sweet potatoes for her, and even washed and cut them into pieces for her, so that anyone else shouldn’t touch them. Rukmini got extremely happy hearing that, but as she saw his bleeding feet, she started to get worried, thinking how Radha knows Krishna so well.

Rukmini walked to Radha and asked if she was fine. Radha said that she was completely fine and her lesions were healed too. Rukmini was amazed on seeing that as Radha’s lesions got healed, even Krishna’s lesions got healed. Radha asked if she informed Krishna about her lesions, to which Rukmini said that she did. Radha teary-eyed said that she shouldn’t have informed Krishna as Krishna can feel her pain and grasp her pain. Rukmini was shocked knowing this, and asked how was that possible? Radha said that it was possible because she holds Krishna in her heart. Rukmini thought that maybe Radha is just a friend to Radha, but he loves Rukmini for sure.

Later, Krishna performed Mahadev’s Pooja. Ugrasen announced a Mahashivrati pooja. Balram said that as Shivji’s biggest disciple, he will make all the arrangements. Krishna said that they should force Mahadev and Parvathi to emerge by their Pooja. Sudhama prayed to Mahadev to clear all his problems. His wife suggested him to meet his friend Krishna and seek monetary help as Krishna had created a golden city. Sudhama agreed. Stay tuned.

