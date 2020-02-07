'Radhakrishn' Written Update For February 06, 2020: Radha's Arrival At Dwarka

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series which is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 6, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 06, 2020

Kutila and Ayan state that Radha is accepting Krishna's invitation to Dwarka only because she wants to enjoy all the royal treatment. Radha promises Ugrasen that she will be humble and live a down-to-earth life. Ugrasen greets her and wishes her a safe journey. Krishna is happy to know about Radha's arrival at Dwarka.

In Dwarka, Rukmini in excitement asks a maid to fix a room and decorate it for Radha and also asks to fix a swing as Radha enjoys swinging. Krishna listens to all of this and gives her an interesting reply. He says that Radha is not fond of material pleasure and that she seeks pleasure in love.

Radha travels to Dwarka in a cart. The driver stops the cart near the entrance of Dwarka and asks her to come out and gaze at the beautiful view. Radha gazes at the beautiful city and asks him to take inside soon. Krishna calls Balram and points to the room located near the kitchen and asks him to give the room to Radha. Rukmini takes Radha to the decorated room and asks her to stay there. Radha declines and says she has promised her citizens to live a simple life.

Balram says Krishna has decorated a room for her and guides her to the room. Rukmini gets angry listening to this. She thinks that Krishna already knew Radha sacrifices worldly pleasures and has decorated the room with the same intention.

Radha walks in the kitchen and gets pleased by seeing the room and kitchen to be a replica of her house. She informs the maid that she is one among them and that she will work with them. The maids get impressed by the humble nature of Radha. Revathi shows Radha her room and tells Krishna that he has created a world better than her dreams.

After some time, Radha starts cutting vegetables in the kitchen. Rukmini questions the reason for doing the chores. Radha says she has promised to live a simple life just like the maids in the kitchen. Rukmini talks privately with Radha and asks her if she is aware of the reason for calling her in Dwarka. Rukmini says she cannot decline the invitation sent by her best friend, Krishna.

Rukmini says she and Krishna will perform rituals by taking a holy dip in Siddhashram in front of her. That is when she will reveal what her intentions are. Radha hopes their relationship to last. Rukmini walks away worried thinking that after whatever Rukmini says to Radha, their relationship will not be the same later.

