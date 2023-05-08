Raghav Juyal Breaks His Silence On Shehnaaz Gill Dating Rumours: When You Spend...

Raghav Juyal recently opened up about his equation with actress Shehnaaz Gill. The two shared screen space in their recently released film and their camaraderie behind-the-scenes and during promotions caught the eye of many. Their close bond led many to believe that they are dating. Raghav, however, has rubbished rumours of the two being romantically involved.

Raghav Juyal on his equation with Shehnaaz Gill

When asked by Hindustan Times if there is any truth to the dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, reality show winner, host and actor, replied with a crisp no. He went on to elaborate how his equation with Shehnaaz was just like any other co-star he has worked with. Explaining how films take a few months to shoot, he went on to explain that friendship between co-stars is inevitable. Juyal also stated how he is only as friendly with Shehnaaz as he has been with the rest of the cast members of their recently released film.

Raghav Juyal comments on Shehnaaz Gill's reality show stint

Raghav Juyal even came up with an explanation as to why there was so much speculation about Shehnaaz Gill's personal life and thus by proxy his own as they were being linked together. Raghav explained that Shehnaaz's rather notable stint in a reality television show essentially made the actress a household name. Her close and allegedly romantic relationship with the now late Siddharth Shukla was a highlight of the show.

The actor-dancer went on to explain that the audience's investment in her personal life for there months became like a "drug". He says, "They want that drug even after the show ends." Rubbishing rumours of being romantically involved with Gill, Raghav also shared how the rumours have not made their equation awkward at all and that they are as friendly as they used to be. "I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai," he said.

On the work front for Raghav

Raghav Juyal also shared details about his hectic work schedule, stating how his entry into films has completely changed his life. He mused on how, during his time in television, he would work for a few months and then go back home to Dehradun. The four films he is shooting for at the moment however, have made even going back home an impossibility. He also cited this hectic work life as the reason behind the lack of romance in his life.