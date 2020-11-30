Rahul Mahajan's Biography: The Real And Reel Life Story Of The TV Personality

Rahul Mahajan is a well-known TV personality who is known for participation in reality TV shows. He is the elder child of former BJP leader and union cabinet minister Pramod Mahajan. Rahul has grabbed headlines and sparked controversies, both for his personal and professional life. Here’s taking a quick look at the life and career of Rahul Mahajan.

Rahul Mahajan’s professional career

Before entering the showbiz world, Rahul was a pilot. He attended the flying school in the United States and also flew for the Jet Airways. Rahul Mahajan shot to fame when he participated in the controversial reality TV show. He was one of the finalists of the show, however, just a few days before the grand finale of the show, Rahul along with 2 other co-contestants jumped out of the Bigg Boss house.

Post this, Rahul participated in the Swayamvar show namely, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. 17 girls participated in the show, however, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victorious and tied the knot with Rahul. Soon, the couple was also seen as the contestants of the celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye season 5. Along with it, they also participated together in the Bigg Boss’ spinoff season Halla Bol, however, they were evicted from the house.

Rahul Mahajan’s personal life

Rahul has embroiled himself in several controversies when it comes to his personal life. Rahul was first married to his 13-years long friend Shweta Singh, who was also with him in the flying school. The duo tied the knot in 2007, however, just a year later the couple filed for divorce on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent. While filing for divorce, Shweta reportedly accused Rahul of domestic violence.

Further on, Rahul married Dimpy Ganguly which ended on a rather ugly note. Dimpy removed herself from his life and described her marriage which included violent abuse involving ‘punching, kicking and dragging her by the hair’, as reported by One India. The report also suggests that domestic abuse had started a month after their wedding. Rahul has now married an ethnic Russian Kazakh model Natalya Ilina.

