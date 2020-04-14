Dimpy Ganguly's High-profile Marriage & TV Gigs Helped Her Amass A Huge Net Worth; Details

Dimpy Ganguly rose to fame when she married Rahul Mahajan on the reality TV show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. But soon the couple got divorced and got married again. But before gaining fame because of her marriage Dimpy Ganguly had a modelling career. This modelling career also helped her to work in reality television shows and also in Hindi fictional shows. These projects helped her amass a huge net worth.

Dimpy Ganguly’s net worth

Rahul Mahajan is the son of late BJP politician Pramod Mahajan. Rahul Mahajan’s second wife was actor and model Dimpy Ganguly. The two got married on the reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega back in 2010. This marriage helped Dimpy Ganguly gain some major spotlight. After their much-publicised marriage, Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye S5 and Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati in 2012-13. But soon the couple got separated.

After ending her marriage with Rahul Mahajan, Dimpy Ganguly continued to work as an actor and model. She made appearances in several TV shows. She starred in TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawaz Ki, etc. Dimpy Ganguly was also a reality contestant on Bigg Boss Season 8. She was also the finalist on Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

Dimpy Ganguly seemed to be a favourite when it comes to reality shows. After gaining fame in the Bigg Boss house, she appeared in several reality TV shows like Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Comedy Classes, and Box Cricket League 2. Before her marriage with Rahul Mahajan, Dimpy Ganguly appeared in TV shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This long-standing TV and modelling career helped Dimpy Ganguly amass a net worth of approximately $1.5 million i.e. approximately 11 crores.

