TV Celebs Breakup: Seven Celebrity Couples Who Met On Reality Show And Had Messy Breakup

Many celebrities have found love on television shows. Some of them have even married each other. However, there are many celebrities who instead of marrying have ended their relationships. Television celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan, Karan Patel, and others have found love on reality shows but were out of love soon, and their messy breakups made it to the headlines. Here are seven TV celebrity ex-couple who met on a reality show and had a messy breakup later.

Also Read | Did You Know Justin Bieber’s First TV Appearance Was With His Mom?

From Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan to Priyanka Sharma and Divya Agarwal: TV celebs breakup

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan first met on Bigg Boss Season 7. Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan's relationship blossomed during the show, and after. However, soon some reports claimed that Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan's relationship was going through a rough patch. Soon, Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan broke the news of their breakup online, which made many fans of the couple sad. Although the couple refused to reveal the real reason behind the breakup. However, a report published on Hindustan Times states religious differences as one of the reasons for the couple's split.

(Source: Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon Instagram)

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli met on the sets of Colors TV's popular reality show Bigg Boss. Initially, the two did not get along well. However with time, the two developed a warm relationship. However, Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli's relationship did not withstand the test of the time. Armaan Kohli announced his breakup on social media, Tanisha Mukerji has refrained from talking about the breakup.

(Source: Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli Instagram)

Also Read | Sunil Grover To Make Comeback On TV With New Comedy Show 'Gangs Of Filmistaan'

Dimpy Ganguli and Rahul Mahajan

Dimpy Ganguli and Rahul Mahajan met on reality show Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and entered the wedlock soon after. However, Dimpy Ganguli and Rahul Mahajan's married life ended too soon. Allegedly because of Rahul Mahajan's abusive behaviour. Dimpy Ganguli, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that Rahul used to beat her. Reason of which, the two parted ways.

Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal

Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal met on the reality show- Splitsvilla. Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal, who started as friends, soon fell in love with each other. After Splitsvilla, Priyank Sharma participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss, where he met model-dancer Benafsha Soonawalla. Priyank's closeness to Benafsha led to his breakup with Divya Agarwal, who reprimanded the actor on national television.

(Source: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal Instagram)

Also Read | 'Big Brother' 20 Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Season 20 Of The Reality TV Show?

Karan Patel and Priyanka Bassi

Karan Patel and Priyanka Bassi met on the reality show Survivor India. The two allegedly grew close to one another through the course of the show. However, their relationship could not stand the test of time, and the two broke up soon after the show ended.

(Source: Karan Patel and Priyanka Bassi Instagram)

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel met on Colors TV's Bigg Boss. The two fell head-over-heels in love with one other. Interestingly, Upen Patel even proposed Karishma for marriage on national television. However, the couple broke up soon after without disclosing the reason for the same.

(Source: Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel Instagram)

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' World TV Premiere; Mukesh Chhabra Shares BTS

Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi

Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi allegedly met during Box Cricket League, a popular sports-reality show on television. The two were reportedly in a serious relationship and were planning to tie the knot soon. However, allegedly due to Karan Patel's parents' disapproval, the couple parted ways.

(Source: Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.