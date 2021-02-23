Rahul Vaidya Joins The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Meme Fest Along With Family Members: Watch

A few days ago, a Pakistani influencer Dananeer, took social media by storm when her ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video went viral on the internet. Ever since then, netizens have been sharing their take on the popular meme. Not only netizens but many celebs have joined the bandwagon and shared their version of the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme, the recent one being Indian Idol’s 2nd runner up singer Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vadiya’s ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ video

Singer Rahul, a few months ago participated in a reality television show and following the rules, he had to stay away from his family. Recently, Rahul reunited with his family again and to celebrate the same, the musician decided to make his version of the famous ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme. The video begins with Rahul introducing himself and then his house. Soon the camera moves towards his family members who gathered to meet Rahul. As the camera pans towards them, the entire Vaidya family screams ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’. Check out the video below:

Fans were delighted to watch the musician spend some quality time with his close friends and family. Upon seeing the video, many swarmed his comment section with heart and smiley emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting to Rahul Vaidya’s version of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’:

Apart from Rahul, many other celebs have previously taken to social media to share this meme in their style. Anupamaa fame Rupal Ganguli shared a video on Instagram along with the cast of her show. They recreated the meme and in the clip, Rupali can be seen saying, “Yeh me hu, ye mera parivaar hai, aur yaha pawri ho rahi hai.” (This is me, this is my family and there's a party going on here). In the caption, Rupali wrote, "Hope u all had a great weekend Pawri responsibly ki na? " (sic). The video received a thunderous response from his fan army. Take a look at the video shared by her here:

Few other celebs version of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’

Amrita Rao

Randeep Hooda

