Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Participate In 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend; Watch

Ramayan actors and real-life couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee joined the bandwagon and recreated the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video. Interestingly, they also added a pinch of humour while giving reference to their current situation. On Thursday, Gurmeet took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring Debina and a couple of carpenters at their home.

Gurmeet-Debina join Pawri Ho Rahi Hai

The video started with Gurmeet saying Ye Main Hu, (This is me). He later shifted the camera towards Debina and said, "Ye Meri Wife Hai"(This is my wife). He continued and said, "Ye Humara Ghar Hai Aur Yahan Pe Khudai Ho Rahi Hai" (This is our home and there is digging going on). As he moved the camera towards the carpenters, they started hammering a piece of wood.

He repeated the last stance a couple of times while Debina's reaction made it evident that the sound annoyed her. Keeping the caption simple, Choudhary wrote, "So yeah humari #pawrihoraihai"(this is how we party), along with a laughing emoji. Here's the video.

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to garner more than 68k views; and is still counting. Laughing-face, red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons were a common sight in the comments box. Meanwhile, actor Karan Mehra wrote, "Guru again". On the other hand, a section of female fans of Gurmeet went gaga over him.

'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' viral trend

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai memes took the internet by storm last week, when Rasode Me Kon Tha creator Yashraj Mukhate made a mashup of a viral video, featuring a Pakistani influencer. Mukhate added catchy lyrics and beats to the original video. On the other hand, popular celebrities, such as Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Mahira Khan, among many others, joined the viral trend.

So far the video, on Yashraj's Instagram page, has bagged more than 6M views; and is still counting. A Pakistani influencer content creator by the name of Dananeer Mobin made the original video. In the caption, she had taken a dig on the upper-class people of Pakistan, who deliberately mimic western culture, habits and accent.

