Amrita Rao Shares Her Own Interpretation Of 'pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend

Indian actress Amrita Rao recently shared a hilarious new video on her Instagram handle with her newborn son. The actress took to her Instagram account in November 2020 to announce the birth of her son, Veer, with a sweet little caption. Now the actress seems to have settled into her role as a new mother and uploaded a funny new video on Instagram.

Amrita took to her Instagram to join in on the pawri ho rahi hai video trend, giving it a hilarious new twist. In the video, Amrita introduced herself and her son just like in the pawri ho rahi hai video; however, instead of the "pawri" which is supposed to mean "party", Amrita talks about "potty" which also sounds similar. The actress can be seen saying the words to the songified version of "pawri ho rahi hai" as diapers keep flying at her face. Amrita shared it with the caption, "AajKal EK hee Pawri ho rahi hai" (Nowadays, there's only one 'pawri'). Take a look at the post below.

Fans find Amrita Rao's video hilarious

Amrita Rao's video prompted many responses from her fans. The actress, however, enjoys a more personal touch on her social media and took time to respond to fan comments thanking them and sometimes just responding with a funny comeback. Many of Amrita's fans responded to the video saying this was one of the best interpretations they had seen of the viral trend. Amrita responded to many of them saying thank you and simply laughing if they said something funny. Take a look at some of the reactions and Amrita's responses below.

Amrita Rao's Instagram

Amrita Rao's Instagram handle is quite popular as the actress is admired and loved by her dedicated fan base. Amrita enjoys a following of 1 million on Instagram. Amrita might not be an everyday Instagrammer but the actress often keeps her fans updated with the important events in her life on Instagram, much to their delight. Amrita often shares photos of her family and friends, just a few days ago, Amrita shared a throwback photo with her husband, Anmol, from when they went for a vacation. Take a look at the post below.

