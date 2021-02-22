Rupali Ganguly Shares Her Take On 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' With The Cast Of 'Anupamaa'

Actor Rupali Ganguly portrays the character of Anupamaa, on the show Anupamaa. The actor has gained immense popularity for essaying the role of a middle-aged woman who aspires to fulfil all her dreams and live life on her own terms. A few days back, a Pakistani influencer took social media by storm when her video 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' went viral. Ever since then, netizens have been sharing their take on the popular rap song created by Yashraj Mukhate.

Rupali Ganguly shares 'Pawri Horahi Hai' trend with Anupamaa Cast

Rupali Ganguly shared a video on Instagram along with the cast of her show Anupamaa. They recreated the iconic ‘Pawri Horahi Hai’ video, which started a meme fest on the internet last week. In the video, Rupali shared, she started the video by saying, 'Yeh Me Hu, ye mera parivaar hai, aur yaha pawri ho rahi hai.'(This is me, this is my family and there's a party going on here). In the caption, Rupali wrote, "Hope u all had a great weekend ðŸ¤© Pawri responsibly ki na ?â£ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»" (sic).

The recreation video included Anupamaa and her on-screen daughter Pakhi. It also featured Anupamaa's on-screen mother-in-law along with the other side actors. Anupamaa's followers on the internet enjoyed her video and left comments under the video. An Instagram user left a comment, "Enjoy your pawri", under the video while another Instagram user left a comment, "Looks so fun", under Rupali Ganguly's Instagram video.

The TV show Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020. The show is based on a Bengali TV show Sreemoyee. It revolves around the story of Anupamaa, a devoted housewife, mother and daughter-in-law who loves her family and fulfils all their needs. However, after she finds out about her husband’s affair with one of his colleagues, she decides to set out and live life on her own terms.

In Anupamaa's latest episodes, Pakhi goes to live with Vanraj and Kavya after Anupamaa turns him down and asks him to leave the house. However, on Vanraj's birthday, Kavya insists Vanraj go to a resort with her. This hurts Pakhi when Vanraj chooses Kavya over his family. and she leaves his home and comes back to Anupamaa.

