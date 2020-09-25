Rajesh Kumar's Co-star Sucheta Khanna On Shooting With Him Post Covid: None Of Us Panicked

Actor Rajesh Kumar recently tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed shooting for his show, Excuse Me Madam. In a video chat with SpotboyE, Rajesh's co-star, Sucheta Khanna opened up on how it was like to shoot with a COVID warrior. Sucheta slammed reports which suggested that the team of Excuse Me Madam was 'paranoid' about shooting with Rajesh after he recovered from COVID.

Suchita exclaimed that it is all 'understandable' and everyone knows that there is a pandemic going on. Sucheta then added that no one 'panicked' and everyone had taken up the required COVID tests. The actor spoke about the importance of 'awareness' and asserted that people just have to take 'practical calls'. More so, she expressed that everyone on the set was happy to have Rajesh Kumar back.

Rajesh Kumar interrupted her and recalled the time when he heard the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya's COVID tests. He jokingly said that the television stars would also contract the virus if Bollywood actors got infected. He went on to share his experience of recovering from COVID-19 and said that he feels very 'relaxed' now. Rajesh admitted that he was mentally prepared to contract the virus and also revealed that he had started having the 'kadha' and also performed breathing exercises.

Recently, Sucheta Khanna posted a fun promo of her show, Excuse Me Madam, on Instagram. "Tune into Star Bharat at 8.30 pm and enjoy," read the caption on the post. Sucheta Khanna's post grabbed many comments as fans expressed that they were eagerly waiting to watch the show.

Rajesh Kumar also teased fans with some intriguing stills from the show. In a series of pictures, Rajesh gave a glimpse of how Sucheta Khanna deliberately splashed water on him. In one of the pics, while Rajesh was busy munching his food, Sucheta splashed water on his face. "What every wife wants to do to their husbands" Rajesh added as he posted the pictures on Instagram. Rajesh keeps sharing glimpses of the series on social media.

Rajesh Kumar & Sucheta Khanna's on-screen banter

