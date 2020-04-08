Rajesh Kumar Of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Reveals That Earlier His Son Didn't Like The Show

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, the 90’s kids have been reminiscing their old childhood days as their favourite shows are aired again. First Ramayan, then Shaktimaan and now Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is back on the Indian television. Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar in the leading roles, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai revolves around the life of a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Rajesh Kumar who essayed the role of Roshesh Sarabhai revealed that it took 11 years for him to convince his son to watch the show.

In the interview with the leading daily, the actor said that his son didn’t like the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai at all. He further said that it took him 11 years to convince his son to watch by saying that it is a good show and now, he is watching it back to back. Furthermore, Rajesh Kumar mentioned that now his son is binge-watching the show and has even finished 22 episodes. He added that he is really happy and he doesn’t even feel like telling him to stop watching since it is his show.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers started airing the show again from April 6, 2020, on Star Bharat. In one of Rajesh Kumar's previous interviews with a leading daily, he talked about his character Roshesh Sarabhai. He said that the character itself is very funny. He added that sometimes he thinks about his character Roshesh Sarabhai and feels what a stupid person he is. Rajesh Kumar said that Roshesh Sarabhai is a duffer and if anyone takes that out of him, the character will lose its essence.

