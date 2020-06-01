Can Jen Be Perfect 'Maya' In Hollywood Remake Of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'? Here's The Cast

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms. The show had a stellar star cast of Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolved around the life of an upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

The show garnered immense popularity because of its quirky dialogues and witty characters. Every character on the show is still remembered by the fans because of their amazing performance.

Also Read | Will 'Superman' Cavill & Gal Gadot Be Perfect If 'Jab We Met' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. The sitcom aired between 2004 and 2006 and was a huge hit among audience and critics alike. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai proved to be a huge hit among the Indian audience but what if the show got its Hollywood version? Here is a look at the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast if the show is ever made in Hollywood

Also Read | Can Alllu Arjun, Rana Daggubati & Mahesh Babu Be The New Amar Akbar Anthony In The South?

Steve Carrell as Indravadhan Sarabhai

The role of Indravadhan Sarabhai was played by Satish Shah in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He is a rich ex-director of a multinational company. For the Hollywood version of the show, Steve Carrell becomes the natural choice with his years of experience in comedy.

Image Credits: In a still from the show and stevecarrelll Instagram

Also Read | With Ankush Chaudhari As Gopal, Here Is A Look At Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' Cast In Marathi

Jennifer Aniston as Maya Sarabhai

Ratna Pathak Shah had played the role of Maya Sarabhai in the original show. She is Indrvardhan’s wife and is often seen picking on Monisha for her middle-class habits and lifestyle. Jennifer Aniston can play this role to perfection in Hollywood’s Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Image Credits: sarabhai_vs_sarabhai and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Also Read | With Deepika Padukone As Fallon Carrington; Here's A Look At 'Dynasty' Cast In Bollywood

Anna Faris as Monisha Sarabhai

In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly played the role of Monisha Sarabhai. Monisha belongs to a middle-class Punjabi family and she is the daughter in law of the Sarabhai family. Anna Faris becomes the perfect choice to play this role in the Hollywood version of the show.

Image Credits: In a still from the show and Anna Faris Instagram

Chris Pratt as Sahil Sarabhai

Sahil Sarabhai was played by Sumit Raghavan in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He is the elder son of Maya and Indrvardhan Sarabhai. For the Hollywood version of the show, Chris Pratt might be the ideal choice to play the role of Sahil.

Image Credits: In a still from the show and Chris Pratt Instagram

Jonah Hill as Rosesh Sarabhai

Rosesh Sarabhai is the unmarried younger son of Maya and Indrvardhan Sarabhai. Rajesh Kumar had played this role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Jonah Hill with his amazing acting skills in comedy becomes just the actor to play this role.

Image Credits: In a still from the show and Jonah Hill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.