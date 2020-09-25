'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 25: Prerna And Mr Bajaj Agree To Adopt Samidha

As the show gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Priyanka is shocked to learn that Samidha is Sneha; whereas, Anurag rejoices Prerna's victory. Mr Bajaj puts forth a new demand to demean Komolika and Anurag. In the recent episode, Prerna agrees to adopt Samidha. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 25.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 spoiler Sep 25

In the forthcoming episode, Shivani breaks her silence and leaves Ronit. She informs him that she cannot deal with people who lie to her. More so, she also tells Ronit that the marriage won't take place now.

Chandrika spills the beans on all her activities. She tells Priyanka that she was the one who destroyed the orphanage. She was the one who tried to kill Sneha and she was the one who also kept Sneha away from her parents. Chandrika then adds that it was Komolika, who made her do all this. She also threatens Priyanka to not reveal the truth to anyone.

Meanwhile, Samidha wakes up in the middle of her sleep and informs Priyanka that she saw a bad dream. However, the latter tells her to not worry and calls up Prerna. The mother-daughter duo talks to each other. Prerna sings a lullaby for Samidha, and she dozes off.

Priyanka rushes to Prerna's house and informs the former about the adoption. She quickly agrees to it and the duo decides to set up the formality papers. Komolika, on the other hand, also decides to adopt Samidha. She puts forth a deal of Rs 400 crore and asks Chandrika to get the papers ready.

Anurag on the other hand rejoices Prerna's victory. He jokingly tells Komolika how smartly she kicked her out of the business. After this, Komolika loses her cool. Kaushik finally confesses his love for Kuki. Meanwhile, Prerna blames Anurag and holds him responsible for her child's death. Anurag is shocked to learn that Sneha is no more, wherein he was the only one who had left her at the orphanage for her safety.

