Rakhi Sawant Enters BB15 With Husband; Reveals How They Met & What She Fondly Calls Him

As the fans were eagerly waiting to know who is Rakhi Sawant's husband, the latter recently ended the curiosity of the fans by walking into the Bigg Boss 15 house with her husband, Ritesh. The duo walked into the reality tv show and left not only the fans delighted but also created a buzz among the present contestants.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh entered the house as VIPs and intere4cated with the contestants about how they first met and got married to each other.

Rakhi narrates her love story with her husband Ritesh

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant walked in with her husband, Ritesh and introduced her to everyone in the house as well as to the viewers watching the show. While introducing her husband, Rakhi stated how the entire country was eager to watch who she was married to while many of them also speculated that she was lying about being married. When one of the contestants asked Rakhi about her wedding, she revealed that she has been married for two years and added how lockdown happened right after she got married and post that she went to Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi Sawant went candid about her relationship with Ritesh and revealed that his pet name was 'Mere Papa' and added that his name was saved as 'Papa' in her phone. On hearing this, Ritesh blushed while Rakhi stated that he was a shy person unlike her. Later on, when asked about how they met, Rakhi Sawant narrated the story and revealed that they connected on WhatsApp. Ritesh then revealed how his PA had given him Rakhi Sawant's number while organising an event.

Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh further recalled that things were not going well in his life and he just wanted to speak to someone who was not from his profession. He then came across Rakhi's number and texted him but she immediately blocked him. Adding to it, he then revealed how he texted her again from another number. Rakhi Sawant then continued by stating how even she was depressed during that time and added that she didn't feel like talking to any boy at that time as she recently broke up with someone. Ritesh then added how they eventually began interacting and he soon proposed to her for marriage. Furthermore, Rakhi revealed how Ritesh sent his bank details to her to which she said that she does not need all that and asked him to get married.

Image: Instagram/@rakhisawant2511/Still from Bigg Boss 15