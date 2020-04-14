 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the shoots of various films, web-series, and movies are kept on hold, Doordarshan came up with an idea to entertain the audience pushed indoors. The news of re-telecasting the 80s' hit serial Ramayan took the internet by storm. After the telecast, one character which bagged praises from the audience is Lakshman played by Sunil Lahri. Recently, many of his fans got icing on the cake as a rare picture of him surfaced online.

Interestingly, a fan page on the social media posted Sunil Lahri's old picture, in which he is looking quite young. In the picture, Sunil Lahri is seen posing with a broad smile in a black shirt. The post attracted the eyeballs of many internet users.

And later, the photo was reposted by several other fan page accounts. Writing a short appreciation for him, the fan page wrote, 'Yuhi Nahi Surpanakha Ka Dil Aaya Tha, (There is a reason why Surpanakha developed a crush on him). Many users admired in the comments section. One of the users wrote, 'His acting has surely won the heart of the nation yet again'. Meanwhile, other user wrote, 'Woaaaaaahh he's handsome'.

Ramayan fame Sunil Lehri's rare picture:

Talking about the performance of Ramayan, the serial has broken several records and topped the TRP charts. The TRP of the serial is rising with every passing week. Apart from television, the episodes of Ramayan are taking over the internet too. The memes on the characters of the serial are much-loved by the millennials.

