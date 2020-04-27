Before Ramayan, 'Lakshman' Sunil Lahiri & 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia Had Romanced On-screen?

After the announcement of nationwide lockdown, DD channel started re-telecasting the 80s' hit show Ramayan on public demand. The mythological serial bagged praises from the millennials for the performance of the lead cast. Among many other actors in the series, Sunil Lahri, who essayed the character of Lakshman, is quite active on social media. Recently, he added a throwback picture to his social media wall, which features him along with Dipika Chikhalia, who played Sita in Ramayan. In the caption, he revealed that the duo worked together before Ramayan.

READ | 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

Interestingly, Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture. Dipika Chikhalia looked elegant in the picture while Sunil Lahri stole the hearts of his fans with his adorable smile. Many in the comments section, remembered that the picture is taken from another 80s' hit mythological serial Vikram Aur Betaal. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a caption that read, 'Myself and Deepika ji in one of the the serial before Ramayan'.

READ | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Net Worth Is Huge; Read Details

See the picture below:

READ | 'Ramayan' Fans Hail Laxman aka Sunil Lahri As 'king Of Monologue', Call It Better Than Kartik Aryan's Rant

Talking about the performance of Ramayan, the serial has broken several records and topped the TRP charts. The TRP of the serial is rising with every passing week. Apart from television, the episodes of Ramayan are taking over the internet too. The memes on the characters of the serial are much-loved by the millennials.

READ | Ramayan's Dipika Chikhalia Calls Lockdown 'Agniparisksha', Says 'Don't Cross Laxman Rekha'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.