Here Is 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia's Astonishing Net Worth Post Ramayan Re-run; Details

Deepika Chikhalia is an Indian actor and enjoys fame from the portrayal of her character of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. As the show has been getting a re-telecast on television amidst COVID 19 lockdown, Deepika Chikhalia has been making it to headlines yet again. Fans of the show have been showering their love for the actors and media portals were interested in covering news around the actors. While there have been arguments about the actors getting felicitated for their performances, let us have a look at Deepika Chikhalia’s net worth.

Deepika Chikhalia net worth

According to reports from various media portals, Deepika Chikhalia’s net worth is $1 million to $5 million. This is approximately Rs. 7.59 crores to Rs. 38 crores. The actor has several assets, houses and cars as well.

Career

Deepika Chikhalia had started her career in films in the year 1983. Ever since that, she was featured in several films and television shows. Apart from Ramayan, she has been seen in Vikram Aur Betaal and Luv Kush among many more television series. Her successful films include Ghar Ka Chiraag and Rupaye Dus Karod, both of which had Rajesh Khanna in the lead. Recently, she was seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala as Yami Gautam’s mother. Deepika Chikhalia had followed her acting career with a career into politics and was elected as a Member of Parliament in the Indian Lok Sabha from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate.

Source of income

Deepika Chikhalia’s source of income includes her elaborate acting career over the years. Another source of income of the actor is her career in politics. Moreover, she earns money through brand endorsements and appearing for events and various ceremonies.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

