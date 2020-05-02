From Arun Govil To Sunil Lahiri, Here's The Whopping Net Worth Of 'Ramayan' Cast; Details

During the lockdown, DD National started the re-telecast of epics like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The show received a record-breaking viewership and brought back the golden days of DD. Moreover, the cast of the show received immense love from the audience and they once again came into limelight after fans started tweeting and posting their pictures on social media. Read on to know the combined net worth of the main cast of Ramayan, which includes Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman.

Arun Govil's net worth

Arun Govil shot to fame after he appeared in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. But before portraying the character of Rama, the actor was seen in many Bollywood movies and series. Even after Ramayan, he was seen in various shows like Vikram Aur Betaal and a feature show on Lord Ram. According to various media portals, the actor's net worth is approximately $5 million, which is over ₹38 crores. This net worth is expected to witness substantial growth as Ramayan is being re-run on television.

Deepika Chikhalia's net worth

Deepika Chikhalia portrayed the role of Goddes Sita on the show, Ramayan. She became a popular face on the small screen after she garnered a lot of fame for this role and has been seen in several other shows and movies. She has also been an active politician and was once an MP as well. According to various media portals, her net worth is around $5 million, which is a little over ₹38 crores.

Sunil Lahiri's net worth

Sunil Lahiri became everyone's favourite after his portrayal of Ram's brother Lakshman on the show. Apart from Ramayan, the actor has worked in several other shows and series. According to media portals, the actor's net worth is approximately $7 million, which is around ₹38 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

