'Ramayan' Breaks Another Record, Becomes The Most-watched Show On Television

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and many countries like India continue to fight the virus to avoid entering the community transmission stage. To do the same, the Government of India also announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period. One of the measures includes re-run of shows like Ramayan that ‘acted as magnets’ earlier. However, it seems like the re-run of Ramayana is weaving magic on the audience once again, as the show has officially become one of the most-watched television shows in the past few weeks. Read details.

According to the TRP charts, Ramayan has become one of the most-watched television shows in the past few weeks, as the show has recorded 15.5 points, breaking all the past records. Ramayan is among the few shows that have achieved such staggering numbers, as reportedly even the most popular shows record only 4-5 points. Ramayan is followed by Mahabharat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm9minutes TV address, scoring 4.7 and 1.9 points respectively. Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktiman stands in the fourth position, as the much-loved superhero television show recorded 1.4 points, as per TRP charts.

Re-run of Mahabharata and other shows

It was Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who made the announcement of the re-run of the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan on Doordarshan. Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan has also managed to air the much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya once again for the audience. Recently, it was reported that Pankaj Kapur's much-acclaimed show, Office Office is all set to return to the small screen from Monday, April 13, considering the positive response to the re-run of the popular TV shows among new-age audiences.

