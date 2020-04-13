This Rare Ramayan Cast Picture Will Take You On A Trip Down Memory Lane

The Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan rerun has turned out to be a blessing for people amid the Coronavirus lockdown. It has once again become one of the most-watched shows in the country. Ever since the Ramayan rerun started, social media seems to be on a nostalgic trip as the netizens are digging out old pictures of the cast. In addition to this, the pictures and videos shared by the cast also take the fans down the memory lane.

Ramayan cast shares rare pic of the entire show's cast

Ramayan starred Arun Gohil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhalia as Sita, and Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri. The trio recently won the internet over with a picture they posted on social media. The entire team of Ramayan except for Raavan is present in the picture shared by them.

Sharing it on her Instagram, Chikhlia captioned the post as "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there .....ramayan#memorries#camera#nostalgic#1980#shivsagar#premsagar#ramanandsagar.

Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all 🙏💐." [sic]

Actor Arun Gohil wrote in the caption, "*रामायण परिवार* ये है टेलीविज़न के इतिहास में सबसे गौरवशाली कीर्तिमान बनाने वाली टीम। रामानन्द सागर जी के नेतृत्व में सिनेमा जगत से सबसे विलक्षण, प्रतिभावान और भाग्यवान कलाकार।. [sic]. The show is over three decades old and made a historic comeback to the TV amid the outbreak.

The rerun of the show came as a total refresher for the adults as Ramayan was one of the shows that they grew up watching. The show gained the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. The show airs twice on TV, once in the morning at 9 AM and in the evening at 9 PM. Some of the other shows that also made a comeback are Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Shaktimaan, and more.

