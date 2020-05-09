Ramayan’s Laxman Would Rather Play Raavan Today & Sita Would Love To Play Kaikeyi

Ramayan has been one of the most-watched shows in India, as it broke viewership records a second time during its re-run in the lockdown period. Recently, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan cast met after over 30 years in a virtual media interaction to discuss the impact of the series then and now. They also shared fun trivia from the sets which heretofore had not been heard.

The show creator Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar, Sunil Lahri who played Laxman and Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita were present at the interaction. The two actors had a surprising answer to the question as to who would they play if they were re-cast in Ramayan now. Here's what they said.

Dipika Chikhlia as Kaikeyi and Sunil Lahri as Ravan

The two actors expressed their desires to play Raavan and Kaikeyi respectively if they were cast in Ramayan now. During the interaction, Sunil Lahri was asked which character would he want to play if he were re-cast in Ramayan. Instantly the actor replied, "If not Lakshman then Raavan. There is a lot of variety of emotions to explore for an actor in the role. Raavan is dramatic, egotistical and there as so many shades to him for an actor to discover. I feel that as an artist evolves, a role like Raavan is something to be explored."

Similarly, Dipika Chikhlia said that she would want to essay the role of "Kaikeyi". "The character has a lot of grey shades that I would want to explore Kaikeyi's part as an actor. I feel Sita and Kaikei were "exactly opposites" in terms of their character. It would definitely be interesting to play," Dipika said.

At this point, Prem Sagar said, "They will never be able to surpass that (Sita and Lakshman). We saw the divinity of Sita in Dipika and the anger of a sheshnaag in Sunil as Laxman." However, Dipika Chikhlia shared a different view. She said, "It was rightly so but it is time for us to extend our boundaries in terms of acting."

Further in the conversation, both Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia were asked if they had got any more acting offers. Sunil said, "Offers have come but there has been no detailing of characters. I want challenging roles and am waiting until the perfect one comes along."

Answering the same, Dipika said, "I had already played a part in Bala and am all set for the release of the Sarojini Naidu biopic. However, these were before the Ramayan re-run". So far there have been many talks but no concrete character, she added.

