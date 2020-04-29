Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia Turns 55, Says She Wants To Be Known As More Than Just Sita

Actor Dipika Chikhlia essayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in 1987. The show has had a successful run during its time and even today as the reruns of the show are being telecast in the lockdown, the shoe has gained a lot of popularity. Dipika Chikhlia celebrates her 55th birthday on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Despite earning a lot of fame as Sita, the actor feels that she should be known for more than just playing a part in the mythological show.

Dipika Chikhlia talks about her career beyond Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia, while talking to a news daily stated that she has done much more than just the evergreen mythological show Ramayan. She stated that when she is no more she doesn’t want her to just be associated with Ramayan. Dipika Chikhlia revealed that apart from Ramayan, she has done many record-breaking films in Bengali and Kannada. She also said that it is important for her that she has a good amount of films in Hindi cinema as well.

Dipika Chikhlia has done about 55 films in several languages and has also played a pivotal part in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. She will soon be seen essaying the role Asha Devi, of the mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim. Talking about the role, Dipika Chikhlia said that they don’t come pretty often. She further stated that she would love to do similar roles when the lockdown is lifted.

Dipika Chikhlia spoke about how after playing the role of Sita she was offered similar roles. However, she stated that she did not want to be reparative and hence she rejected them. She said that she could have broken her image as Sita and be seen as a regular person had she been offered exciting roles in Bollywood. But since she didn’t get any interesting roles in Bollywood, she turned to regional media. She concluded that she is very happy and satisfied with the work that she has done in various languages.

