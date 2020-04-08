Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhlia Set To Feature In Sarojini Naidu Biopic?

Dipika Chikhlia, who is popularly known as Sita from Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan, has already bagged her next project. If the reports are anything to go by, the actor was approached for the Sarojini Naidu biopic just a few weeks ago. But given the lockdown and the Coronavirus situation, the plans have been put on hold for now. Dipika Chikhlia is already gearing up for the role and is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Talking to a leading daily about the same, Dipika Chikhlia revealed that she has been approached for the Sarojini Naidu biopic. She seemed to be extremely excited for being offered the role. Revealing the details about the project, she said that director and writer Dhiraj Mishra has not yet been able to narrate the story due to the COVID-19 situation. She added that he has given her the brief outline of the script and they are yet to dig into the details.

Dipika Chikhlia said that she is keen to take up the project if everything falls into place and shared that the final choice will be made only after she has heard and understood the entire script. She revealed that she will meet up with the director for a story session once things go back to normal.

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that she tried to learn more about the influential personality, but there was not much content about her on the internet. When asked about how she plans to prepare for the role, she felt it is too early to comment on it. Stating that this is a subject that needs to be studied thoroughly, she revealed that after the story session, there is going to be a lot of brainstorming for proper characterisation.

