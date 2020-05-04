'Ramayan' Director Ramanand Sagar Never Wanted To Craft The Luv-Kush Episode; Know Why

Amid the nationwide lockdown when Doordarshan announced to re-telecast the 80s' hit mythological show, Ramayan, no one could have imagined that it would break all the records. The performances of the lead cast and the craftmanship of Ramanand Sagar won the heart of millennials. Just like Ramayan's characters, Uttar Ramayan's Luv-Kuch episodes also bagged praises on the internet. But do you know that Uttar Ramayan was never in the kitty of Ramanand Sagar? It was shot after he received calls from PMO.

Ramayan trivia

Recently, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar revealed that the director did not want to introduce the Luv-Kush episode to the viewers. While giving a detailed interview to a leading news portal, Prem Sagar said that the director informed the channel about the same because he did not want to believe that Lord Ram abandoned Sita. But it was Valmiki Samaj and PMO which kept requesting him to shoot the Luv-Kush episode.

In the interview, he said that Ramanand Sagar received a call from PMO, requesting him to complete the Ramayan story with the Luv-Kush episode. And, in the end, he agreed to shoot the Luv-Kush episode. Interestingly, Ramanand Sagar took reference from the Ramayan penned by poet Valmiki. In Valmiki's Ramayan, there was no mention of Luv-Kush.

Talking about the performance of the show, it created a lasting impression on the audience. The star cast of the show left the audience in awe of them. Recently, Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lakshman in the series, shared good news with his fans and announced that Ramayan is slated to broadcast on Star Plus as well. The channel also confirmed the news and shared the details on their official handle.

