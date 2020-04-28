Arun Govil Played Lakshman In 'Lav Kush' After Playing Lord Rama In 'Ramayan'

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several shows have received a re-run on Indian television. One such show is Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 TV series titled Ramayan and it brought to internet's attention an amazing trivia. Read on to know more about how the lead actor of Ramayan has also played a major role in another Ramayan related project:

Arun Govil has two 'Ramayan' connections

Arun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which has come back to the small screen amidst the coronavirus lockdown. The actor and producer also played the role of Lakshman in Jeetendra starrer Lav Kush, which was released back in 1997. It was created by V Madhusudhan Rao and was adored by the fans. The film also featured Jaya Prada in the role of Sita and it has recently surfaced on the internet.

Sumit Kadel, a film analyst and critic, recently took to his official social media handle and post this trivia about the famed producer and actor Arun Govil. In his tweet, Kadel mentioned how Govil was a part of two Ramayana related projects. Here is the tweet:

Interesting Trivia - Arun Govil who played Shri Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s #Ramayan , played the character of Laxman in 1997 film Lav-kush. Jeetendra ji was Ram in the film. 😊 pic.twitter.com/taTVrtnwQw — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2020

