Ramayan's Luv-Kush Win Hearts, Teary-eyed Fans Say 'Warning: You'll Get Emotional'

1980s' hit show, Ramayan, carved its niche into the hearts of the millennials. Ever since the show started, the audience and fans showered love on each episode of the series. The impeccable performance of the led actors including Sunil Lahri, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia among many others wowed the audience. Recently, the characters Luv and Kush in Uttar Ramayan also won hearts on the internet. On May 1, 2020, the audience saw the episode where Luv and Kush come to Ayodhya and reunite with Lord Ram. The episode touched the emotional chord of the audience and bagged praises on the internet.

Luv-Kush singing Ramayan is heart touching in every line.



Warning:-You'll get emotional after watching this!#UttarRamayan #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/aLssvBSYMz — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) May 1, 2020

Yesterday's episode was so emotional everyone had tears in their eyes thanks ramanand sagar ji for such a brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/s0M3d6fn2T — shrirang kavimandan (@skavimandan) May 2, 2020

Today's episode of #Ramayan was so emotional that made me cry .Tears rolled out of me after listening that song of #Luvkush ; Hum Katha Sunaate Ram Sakal Gun Graam Ki,Ye Ramayan Hai Punya Katha Shri Ram Ki". Really took heart out ...😰😰 #Ramayan @DDNational#LuvKush #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/uQ02Y0DhOk — Shivam Singh Solanki (@shivam_rss0888) May 1, 2020

That's why it's world's most watched serial, Whenever this gets telecasted, it will create records pic.twitter.com/J8LFY5KCw1 — Gauraav Sainii (@GauraavSainii) May 1, 2020

Eyes got wet.. later realised it's not only me.. but my brother and mother too got emotional n had tears in their eyes...@swwapniljoshi's performance commendable.. #luvkush https://t.co/NS05uJV4V6 — Harshita Jaiswal (@jaiswalharshi23) May 1, 2020

Talking about the show, Ramanand Sagar's serial recently achieved a milestone as it has become the most-watched entertainment show. The show is trending on TRP charts as well as on the internet ever since its re-run started. Today, that is May 3, 2020, the last episode of Ramayan will be telecasted.

