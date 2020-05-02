Ramayan's Luv-Kush Win Hearts, Teary-eyed Fans Say 'Warning: You'll Get Emotional'

In the recent episode of Ramayan, the audience saw Luv and Kush reuniting with Lord Ram. Their performance touched the emotional chord of the audience.

Ramayan

1980s' hit show, Ramayan, carved its niche into the hearts of the millennials. Ever since the show started, the audience and fans showered love on each episode of the series. The impeccable performance of the led actors including Sunil Lahri, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia among many others wowed the audience. Recently, the characters Luv and Kush in Uttar Ramayan also won hearts on the internet. On May 1, 2020, the audience saw the episode where Luv and Kush come to Ayodhya and reunite with Lord Ram. The episode touched the emotional chord of the audience and bagged praises on the internet. 

Check out some tweets:

Talking about the show, Ramanand Sagar's serial recently achieved a milestone as it has become the most-watched entertainment show. The show is trending on TRP charts as well as on the internet ever since its re-run started. Today, that is May 3, 2020, the last episode of Ramayan will be telecasted. 

