Uttar Ramayan Cast: Where Are They And What Are They Doing Now?

Uttar Ramayan, also known as Luv Kush, is based on the last book of Ramayan - the Uttara Kanda. The book shows Lord Ram's coronation and especially follows the lives of his twins, Luv and Kush. This one was also written, produced, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. Take a look at where the Uttar Ramayan cast is now.

Uttar Ramayan cast: Where are they now?

Arun Govil

Best known for his role as Ram in Ramayan, Arun Govil made his Bollywood debut with Paheli in 1977. He reprised his role as Ram in Uttar Ramayan. Post-Ramayan, Arun continued to work in Television and films. He even played the role of Lakshman in V. Madhusudhan Rao's Luv Kush in 1997. The actor lent his voice for an Indo-Japanese film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. He acted in multiple Hindi, Bhojpuri, Braj Bhasha, Odia, and Telugu films.

Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia is best known for her role as Sita in Ramayan. She reprised the role of Uttar Ramayan as well. Dipika has also worked in films opposite superstars like Rajesh Khanna. She continued to work in TV shows and then moved to the South Indian industry later on. She delivered multiple hits there including Hosa Jeevana and Naangal. She later joined politics and won the Baroda constituency under BJP ticket. She was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. [PIC / TWITTER @SNEHAGUPTA108]

Sunil Lehri

Sunil Lehri is best known for his role as Lakshman. The actor continued to act in shows and films post-Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan. He is also remembered for his role in Baharon Ke Manzil and Param Vir Chakra. He was last seen in the film A Daughter’s Tale Pankh in 2017.

Dara Singh

Dara Singh was a professional Indian wrestler and an actor. He started his acting career in 1952 and played Hanuman in both the Ramayan series. He was the first sportsperson to be nominated in Rajya Sabha. He was a part of many popular films like Mard, Rustom, Jab We Met, Mera Naam Joker and more. The actor passed away in 2012 due to a cardiac arrest.

Swwapnil Joshi

Swwapnil Joshi portrayed the character of Kush in Uttar Ramayan which also marks his first Television role. He went on to become an actor and works predominantly in Marathi films. He is one of the most popular and well-known faces in the Marathi film industry. He was last seen in Mogra Phulaalaa and the TV series Jeevlaga.

Mayuresh Kshetramade

Mayuresh Kshetramade essayed the role of Lav in Uttar Ramayan. He even authored a book titled Spite and Development. The actor is currently a businessman and is reportedly the CEO of Commission Junction Affiliate.

Other Uttar Ramayan cast members

Vijay Kavish portrayed the role of Valmiki in the series. Actor Sanjay Jog played the character of Bharat in the show. He passed away in 1995 due to liver failure.

Actor Sameer Rajda played the character of Shatrughan in Uttar Ramayan. He was also a part of BR Chopra's Mahabharat and played the role of Uttara, son of Virata. He works predominantly in Gujarati films. Vilas Raj played the character of Lavanasura in the show and is also known for his role as Vilas in Byomkesh Bakshi.

