'Ramayan' star Arun Govil posts video to clear the air on Twitter; has message for PM Modi

Ramayan has set records in TV ratings after Prasar Bharati decided to air the show once again during the lockdown over COVID-19. And many stars from the show are also returning to the limelight. Lord Ram, played by Arun Govil, has become popular even among those viewers who were young or not even born then, apart from those who witnessed it during the ‘80s and ‘90s.

However, some are also trying to cash in on his popularity, by creating fake social media accounts in his name. Two such accounts recently made headlines and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paresh Rawal, among others thought it was the real one.

‘Lord Ram’ cleared the air on his real account, after handles like @realArunGovil and @TheArunGovil were thought to be his real account.

Govil posted a video from the handle @arungovil12, and shared, “I have to talk about something important. A mahanubhav (great person) @has made a Twitter account with the name @arungovil, which is not real. My real Twitter account is @arungovil12, and it is any request to urge you all to stop the mahanubhav from doing so.”

The veteran also responded to PM’s message on coronavirus, which he accidentally sent to the other account, and said, “I would also like to thank honourable PM Narendra Modi ji for encouraging me on Twitter. It will be an honour if I can contribute in the battle of the nation for a healthy India.”

The real account now, active since 2011, has 48.1K followers and this is sure to go up at least till the time Ramayan is on air. The return of the iconic show had sent viewers into a frenzy with memes and other messages also going viral. Ramayan airs on Doordarshan National at 9 am and 9 pm everyday.

