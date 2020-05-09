Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Aka Laxman's Aww-dorable Childhood Pic Is A Sight To Behold

It's almost been a month since the entire country is under lockdown imposed by the government of India to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While figuring out ways to kill time amid lockdown has been giving folks a hard time, Prasar Bharti came for everyone's rescue and took one for the team as they decided to re-telecast some of the most iconic television shows from the nineties. Ever since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan started re-airing on DD National, it has been making headlines.

One of the most-talked-about characters this time around from the epic-drama was Laxman, played by Sunil Lahri. Lahri as Laxman had viewers obsessing over his on-screen persona and aura in the show. He recently took to social media to share a picture from his childhood, having fans swooning over his cuteness as a 5-year-old.

Also Read | 'Ramayan' To Be Aired Again After Record-breaking Spree, Sunil Lahri, Amrita Rao React

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Laxman is unrecognisable in this childhood picture

Sunil Lahri, aka Laxman, won millions of hearts after Ramayan re-aired on DD National amid the nationwide lockdown. Twitter was flooded with memes and shootouts that deemed Laxman an absolute charmer. However, Lahri recently had his fans swooning over his cuteness as a 5-year-old after he shared a photograph from his childhood. Sporting a million-dollar-smile, a young Lahri looked nothing less than adorable.

Also Read | Sunil Lahri Of 'Ramayan' Reveals That People Would Touch His Feet Out Of Respect; Read

Along with sharing the picture, Sunil Lahri captioned the post, "Guess who's this 5 year old kid it was in black and white but somebody has coloured it"

Also Read | Ramayan's Sunil Lahri Reacts To Hilarious Memes On Laxman By Twitterati

Ramayan’s re-run recently bid farewell to the small screens but witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience. In fact, the show managed to beat the viewership of the iconic Game of Thrones' final episode which had stumped the single night viewing records in May 2019. After a successful re-run on Doordarshan amid the lockdown, Ramayan is being yet again aired on Star Plus and is garnering good TRP numbers.

Also Read | 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.