'Ramayan' to be aired again after record-breaking spree, Sunil Lahri, Amrita Rao react

The re-telecast of Ramayan, almost like a season two, during the COVID-19 lockdown made huge headlines across the country. Be it the announcement of the return of the serial or its conclusion, viewers were left extremely emotional during the course of over one month. However, now even those who missed it can watch it and the fans can enjoy it again, this time on Star Plus.

Sunil Lahri, who played the much-loved character of Lakshman in Ramayan, was among those who expressed his excitement while revealing the details of the re-telecast. The actor cited the recent record that the show created by beating even Game of Thrones to be the most-watched show in the world and shared how viewers could appreciate the show once again.

Duniya ka sabse zyada dekha jaane wale show ka record banane wale program Ko Ek Bar aur dekhne ka aur sarhaane ka avsar#Ramayan, 4 May se har roz shaam7:30 baje @starplus par.#RamayanOnStarPlus

रामायण एक बार फिर स्टार प्लस पर देखने का अवसर 4मई से शाम7.30 मिलतें है आप के घर में🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kKScsf3gPR — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 3, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, he also shared the ‘good news’ of the return of the show, which he credited to the love the viewers showered on the Ramanand Sagar serial. “I’m sure you will all give the same love again.” Lahri also said, “I will also share some of the anecdotes from the show, like the fun moments and the goof-ups whenever time permits.’

Good news Ramayan starting from today on Star Plus at 7:30 from 4th May please watch and I hope you enjoy again pic.twitter.com/dskvbc6vdm — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) May 4, 2020

Main Hoon Na actor Amrita Rao seemed to hint at the troubles amid the COVID-19 pandemic and wrote that divinity had its way of showing its significance when ‘mankind needs it the most.’

Divinity has its own way of showing its Significance.. when mankind needs it the most !! https://t.co/2d3RI99U7x — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) May 4, 2020

Ramayan and the related show Uttar Ramayan, concluded on Saturday and left fans emotional. As per Doordarshan, the show was watched by 7.7 crore viewers, much more than the Game of Thrones finale that had 1.9 crore viewers. Like Sunil Lahri, actors like Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, who played Ram and Sita, have become household names.

