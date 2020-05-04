'Ramayan' To Be Re-aired On Star Plus After Achieving 'most-watched TV Series' Feat

The Government of India has announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period, as they re-aired the age-old Ramayan television series on Doordarshan. Considering the immense response the show received among the audience, it was recently revealed that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is going on air once again, however, on a different channel. Read details.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be re-aired once again, starting from Monday, May 4 at 7:30 pm onwards on Star Plus TV channel. Confirming the same, the officials at the Star Plus TV posted a tweet, which reads: "Ayodhya ke Vaasi, Purusho Mein Sarvotam, Sabke Priy Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram ki Kahaani # Ramayan. 4 May Se, Somvaar Se Ravivaar Shaam 7:30 Baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika. Take a look:

Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan..

4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus@arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika pic.twitter.com/Hpg38bVxpw — StarPlus (@StarPlus) May 3, 2020

Most-watched television series

It was recently reported that Ramayan, which aired on television in the 80s, has now officially become the most-watched television series in the world. The officials at Doordarshan, on April 16, revealed through that the shows’ viewers have crossed 77 million viewers mark, smashing all the past viewership records.

As per reports, The Big Bang Theory becomes the second most-watched television show with 18M viewers. Game of Thrones stands in third place, recording a viewership of nearly 17.4 Million.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/rbuOzQXMek — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 1, 2020

