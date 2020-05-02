Overjoyed Netizens Express Gratitude As Sri Krishna Returns After Ramayan, Mahabharat

Overjoyed netizens expressed gratitude as I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar, on Saturday, announced the retelecast of the Sri Krishna on DD National from May 3. This comes after DD national re-broadcasted Ramayan and Mahabharat on television during the first and second phases of the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, netizens hailed the move to retelecast the serial, which first aired in 1996 and expressed happiness as they got an opportunity to walk down the memory lane yet again.

Created, written and directed by Sagar, the series chronicled the life of Lord Krishna. The show was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel (DD 2) from 1993, but moved to DD National in 1996. 'Shri Krishna' starred actor Sarvadaman D Banerjee as the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi played the teenage version of the character.

Netizens express gratitude as Shri Krishna returns

Ramayan broke world record

'Ramayan', has in fact smashed viewership records worldwide. 'Ramayan', the Ramanand Sagar-directed TV serial became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, DD India posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. Ramayan was originally broadcasted from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988. Later it was aired on TV every Sunday, at 9.30 am. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most-watched mythological serial in the world".

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally.

